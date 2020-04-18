Steps taken to boost agriculture by Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

The State has taken several measures to give fillip to agriculture sector

TOP GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

TN to sell securities to raise funds

Tamil Nadu government has announced the sale of 3-year securities for Rs 1,000 crore and 4-year securities for Rs 1,000 crore in the form of stock to the public by auction for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,000 crore. The auction will be conducted by RBI at its Mumbai office in Fort on April 21. The state has been raising Rs 60,000 cr to Rs 65,000 cr a year through debt that carry an implicit sovereign guarantee.

MGNREGA workers’ wage hiked

The State government has issued orders to hike the daily wages for workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme from Rs 229 per day to Rs 256 per day. This is in accordance with the Central government’s order dated April 1.

Disabled staff exempted from attending office

The State government on Friday extended the exemption given to its disabled employees from attending office during the lockdown period till May 3. Earlier, they were exempted from attending the office till April 14.