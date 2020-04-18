STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy police control rooms receive numerous calls about domestic violence during lockdown

The expert in women's development has opined that the actual incidents of domestic violence could be more than the reported ones.

Published: 18th April 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

domestic violence

It is said that 476 calls have been received between March 24 and April 15.

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The police control rooms in Tiruchy range have been receiving numerous calls, among others, related to domestic violence during this quarantine period. However, expert in women development opined that there could be more such happenings and many go unreported due to the compelling situation that all members of families have to stay indoors.

The police, as well as the social welfare department, have been doing field visits following the complaints on phones during the lockdown days.

The DIG of Tiruchy range V Balakrishnan had instructed the officials in all the five districts that come under his jurisdiction to keep track all the domestic violence cases that were reported since 2017.

Inspectors of all the 15 All Women Police Stations in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karur were asked to call all the complainants regarding violence against women from January 2017 to March 2020 and know the situations now. There were 14, 930 petitions and cases of violence against women, including domestic violence, during the above said period.

Against this backdrop, the police control rooms in the five districts under Tiruchy range have been receiving many complaints of domestic violence.

It is said that 476 calls have been received between March 24 and April 15 regarding husbands and wives' problems and problems within family members living in the same houses.

Meanwhile, the social welfare department is also on vigil to check domestic violence cases. The department also receives complaints and its field officials directly visit the houses to check upon the problems.
 
Thamim Munisha, Tiruchy district social welfare officer, said “Our department is working round the clock. Whenever we receive complaints, we respond immediately.”

But the issue concerning the officer is that they are not in the position to move the victims to safe homes now till the problems are settled, due to the lockdown. However, for time being the officials are giving counselling to the family members.

On the other side, the expert in women's development has opined that the actual incidents of domestic violence could be more than the reported ones.

N Manimekalai, Head of Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, said, “Many such cases of violence may go unreported during lockdown. For, the men, who used to go out during day time, are staying home now. This may irritate them. Also, there are many alcohol dependents, who could not drink, and they may vent out their anger towards the women members of their families. Also, men would be demanding more out of their wives, like snacks, and if they are not fulfilled there would be problems. Due to the lockdown, many women might have gone through the tough times in silence.”

Due to these factors, she is of the opinion that the number of cases is under-reported and a lot of women have not made complaints.  

Those who face domestic violence in Tiruchy may contact the social welfare department on 0431- 2413796 and the police on 100.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Domestic Violence Coronavirus COVID19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp