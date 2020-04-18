Tiruchy police control rooms receive numerous calls about domestic violence during lockdown

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The police control rooms in Tiruchy range have been receiving numerous calls, among others, related to domestic violence during this quarantine period. However, expert in women development opined that there could be more such happenings and many go unreported due to the compelling situation that all members of families have to stay indoors.



The police, as well as the social welfare department, have been doing field visits following the complaints on phones during the lockdown days.

The DIG of Tiruchy range V Balakrishnan had instructed the officials in all the five districts that come under his jurisdiction to keep track all the domestic violence cases that were reported since 2017.

Inspectors of all the 15 All Women Police Stations in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karur were asked to call all the complainants regarding violence against women from January 2017 to March 2020 and know the situations now. There were 14, 930 petitions and cases of violence against women, including domestic violence, during the above said period.



Against this backdrop, the police control rooms in the five districts under Tiruchy range have been receiving many complaints of domestic violence.



It is said that 476 calls have been received between March 24 and April 15 regarding husbands and wives' problems and problems within family members living in the same houses.



Meanwhile, the social welfare department is also on vigil to check domestic violence cases. The department also receives complaints and its field officials directly visit the houses to check upon the problems.



Thamim Munisha, Tiruchy district social welfare officer, said “Our department is working round the clock. Whenever we receive complaints, we respond immediately.”



But the issue concerning the officer is that they are not in the position to move the victims to safe homes now till the problems are settled, due to the lockdown. However, for time being the officials are giving counselling to the family members.



On the other side, the expert in women's development has opined that the actual incidents of domestic violence could be more than the reported ones.



N Manimekalai, Head of Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, said, “Many such cases of violence may go unreported during lockdown. For, the men, who used to go out during day time, are staying home now. This may irritate them. Also, there are many alcohol dependents, who could not drink, and they may vent out their anger towards the women members of their families. Also, men would be demanding more out of their wives, like snacks, and if they are not fulfilled there would be problems. Due to the lockdown, many women might have gone through the tough times in silence.”



Due to these factors, she is of the opinion that the number of cases is under-reported and a lot of women have not made complaints.



Those who face domestic violence in Tiruchy may contact the social welfare department on 0431- 2413796 and the police on 100.