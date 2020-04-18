TN freak mishap: 18-year-old girl sucked into carrot washing machine after dupatta entangles, dies

By PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM: In a freak mishap, an 18-year old girl died on Saturday when she was sucked into a carrot washing machine after her duppata got entangled with it in a village near here in Nilgiris district, police said.

The girl was washing carrots in the machine at a shed in Kethi Palada, about 15 km from here, when the mishap occurred, they said.

She was dragged into the machine and died instantly, police said, adding further investigation was on.

The hilly Nilgiris district is a major producer of carrot and the machines are used to clean the produce in many areas.