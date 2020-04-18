STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Using social media platform to raise awareness about coronavirus

Published: 18th April 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: "Doctors helped me, so I recovered from the coronavirus soon," said the girl who was discharged from the Ariyalur GH isolation ward on Friday. She added she would utilise her account on TikTok to spread awareness about coronavirus.

The first positive COVID-19 case in Ariyalur was a 25-year-old woman from Ariyalur town, an employee of a shop at Phoenix Mall in Chennai.

She returned from Chennai to Ariyalur district on March 19.

The following day, she had a fever and was admitted to Ariyalur District Headquarters Government Hospital for treatment. Later, she was taken to the isolation ward. Her test returned positive on March 27.

She was in the isolation ward from March 20 to April 17. While she made good progress in recovery, her result showed negative on April 5 and April 6. On Friday, she was sent home.

As she was thanking doctors, several officials stood and applauded as she left for home.

They gave her a sheet of advice containing guidelines she needed to follow. Ariyalur RDO Balaji and District SP R Srinivasan offered her fruits.

Later, Ariyalur Medical College Dean Muthukrishnan gave her a medical certificate and her reports. The woman said, "I am so glad I returned to my house after recovering from coronavirus. My father brought me home from the hospital. Loneliness is very difficult for everyone. No one would enjoy it. If we all follow the government's advice, we can escape the deadly virus. Otherwise, there will be a need to undergo loneliness."

She added, "The nurses and doctors helped me out of loneliness. In the isolation ward, I spent time learning to draw. Coronavirus patients should cooperate with doctors to fully recover. Doctors provide healthy food. It will help us get out of it."

She said that she was raising awareness about coronavirus to her followers on TikTok and would continue to do so.

