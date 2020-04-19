Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar slams Stalin over ‘false claims’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday charged DMK president MK Stalin with levelling false allegations over the State government’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Talking to mediapersons, the minister claimed that the government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had earned the goodwill of people for the steps being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. “Initially, Stalin hailed the government in this regard.

But, because of the fact that in 2021 Assembly elections, the people will give their mandate to the AIADMK, he is now engaged in diverting the attention of the people.” Jayakumar further said the chief minister and the health minister have been informing all daily developments related to the infection in a transparent manner. There was no need to hide any data, the minister said adding,

“The State is still in the second stage of the spread. All efforts are aimed at preventing community spread and steps are being taken in accordance with the guidelines of the WHO and health experts.” “Due to the multiple steps taken by the state government, the outbreak is under complete control in Tamil Nadu. The people have joined hands with the government in its efforts to prevent the spread. The DMK chief cannot digest this fact and hence, trying to hinder the government’s actions.”

Jayakumar said PM Modi has been conducting review meetings with chief ministers to give impetus to the ongoing efforts. The opposition leader should not malign such meetings. “In the nutshell, Stalin, as Leader of the Opposition, has failed to act in a constructive manner.”