Sub-registrar offices to open from Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All sub-registrar offices in the State will start functioning from April 20 as per the revised guidelines issued by the government that all offices can function with 33 per cent of employees. Per day, 24 tokens (four tokens per hour) will be admitted between 10am and 5pm for registration works.

People are requested to follow social distancing norms while coming for registration. For getting the thumb impression for the purpose of registration, the visitor concerned should use a sanitiser ahead of giving their thumb impression. The equipment for taking the thumb impression should be cleaned before and after each use. All employees should wear masks and gloves. Visitors are advised to wear masks.