COVID-19: Discharged Tamil Nadu man celebrates recovery by taking out procession, booked

According to sources, he was brought in a private vehicle to Sirkazhi. Dozens of people from the Jamaat welcomed him at a mosque on Saturday around 6.30pm.

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Cases were registered against a 45-year-old person in Sirkazhi who recovered from COVID-19 and his friends on Sunday allegedly after they celebrated his recovery by taking out a procession. Police said all persons involved in the revelry, except the recovered patient, were absconding.
The 45-year-old  person who tested positive upon his return from the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz Conference, was discharged after getting cured, on Saturday.

According to sources, he was brought in a private vehicle to Sirkazhi. Dozens of people from the Jamaat welcomed him at a mosque on Saturday around 6.30pm. They draped him with shawls and took pictures. Then, they took him out in a rally for a few hundred metres and raised slogans until he reached his house.
The incident was brought to the notice of the police. They booked the person and several others, and registered cases under various sections in Sirkazhi Police Station The police stated that they are yet to take the person into custody as he has been advised home quarantine for a couple of weeks. 

