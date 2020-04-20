STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Drone helps nab four illegal arrack smugglers in Tamil Nadu

While the roads have police check points, people try to sneak in through the villages. Based on a tip-off, the DSP were monitoring with the help of a drone near Devalapuram checkpost.

Published: 20th April 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Drone image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men from Andhra Pradesh were caught by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) with the help of a drone in Tiruvallur, while they were trying to smuggle 56 litres of illegal arrack into Tamil Nadu.

Deputy superintendent of police (PEW), Kalpana, said, “After the lockdown, production of arrack has gone up. Either professionals do it or in many cases people try their hand at brewing on their own. After curbing the arrack production in Tiruvallur, we noticed that hundreds of people are camped near AP bordering Tiruvallur. While the roads have police check points, people try to sneak in through the villages. Based on a tip-off, the DSP were monitoring with the help of a drone near Devalapuram checkpost. Four men in two motorbikes with huge plastic bags filled with arrack were seen. Once the drone flew near them, they abandoned their bikes and started running towards AP. Police rushed to the spot and arrested them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu arrack smugglers arrack smugglers
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp