Drone helps nab four illegal arrack smugglers in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men from Andhra Pradesh were caught by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) with the help of a drone in Tiruvallur, while they were trying to smuggle 56 litres of illegal arrack into Tamil Nadu.

Deputy superintendent of police (PEW), Kalpana, said, “After the lockdown, production of arrack has gone up. Either professionals do it or in many cases people try their hand at brewing on their own. After curbing the arrack production in Tiruvallur, we noticed that hundreds of people are camped near AP bordering Tiruvallur. While the roads have police check points, people try to sneak in through the villages. Based on a tip-off, the DSP were monitoring with the help of a drone near Devalapuram checkpost. Four men in two motorbikes with huge plastic bags filled with arrack were seen. Once the drone flew near them, they abandoned their bikes and started running towards AP. Police rushed to the spot and arrested them.