Lockdown triggers shortage of blood in Tiruchy

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Finding donors for even common blood groups has become a Herculean task amid the lockdown. While hospitals, including Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), are able to manage the situation with their stock, donors are difficult to come by in the district.

Blood banks are also running out of stocks and social welfare organisations have been unable to organise blood donation camps. Donors are unable to make it to hospitals due to police enforcing restrictions on movements. Samsul Hudha of Students Islamic Organisation of India, Tiruchy, said, “Due the lockdown and the fear of COVID-19, many volunteers are afraid of coming out. Even if they manage to come out, making it through police check posts can be a problem, which is why many donors are staying away.”

Robin of Irgagual, an NGO which works for blood donations in Tiruchy, said, “During emergencies, every minute is important and any delay in getting blood donors may end in tragedy. Though most police personnel would allow donors to pass, the time it would take to explain the situation to them would result in a donor reaching the hospital late. To deal with the situation, for the first time in the district, we have a dedicated vehicle to transport donors to hospitals and back home free of cost. We have availed a special medical emergency pass for the vehicle from the district administration.”

 Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, stated though it was difficult to find donors, the hospital had enough stocks for surgical needs. Moreover, the number of surgeries being performed had come down, he added.

