Mystery shrouds death of six-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A six-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances in Kovilmedu near Coimbatore on Sunday. Police said that the body of the child had many wounds and that they are questioning the boy’s parents. A police official said that preliminary investigations had revealed that the parents used to beat the boy often due to his mischievous nature. “That could have led to the death. Further investigation is on,” he said.The boy’s father is working as a driver and the family has shifted the house at Thilagar Street in Kovilmedu recently.

Sources said that on Sunday afternoon, the parents of the boy alerted 108 ambulance service that their son had fainted while playing in the house. “They also brought the boy to the ambulance, parked near Kovilmedu check post, on foot. The emergency team examined the boy and found that he was dead on arrival,” they said. The team also recorded the wounds found on the boy’s body. Later the body was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Based on information, Saibaba Colony police registered a case of suspicious death. Upon questioning the family members and the neighbours, it came to light that the boy was severely beaten by his mother in the last few days for his mischievous nature. They also said that after his health condition worsened on Saturday, the boy’s mother, without consulting doctor, gave him medicines bought from a pharmacy.