Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urges Centre to rescue fishermen stranded in Iran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make arrangements for food and other basic needs of around thousand fishermen from India (around 650 of whom are from Tamil Nadu) stranded in Iran and arrange for their return home.

The fishermen are stranded in Chiruyeh, Kish, Lavan, Bandar-e-Mogham, Asaluyeh and other places in Iran.

In this regard, he recalled his letter on February 28 requesting the Centre to provide the required support to the fishermen and also to make arrangements for their safe and immediate return to India.

Pointing out that the Tamil Nadu government has been receiving repeated requests from the stranded fishermen and their families to provide food, water and other basic needs, Palaniswami said he had received information that they were suffering on foreign soil without adequate food and other basic needs.

“I request you to direct the Embassy of India in Iran again to arrange food, water and other basic needs immediately to the stranded fishermen and also to arrange for their early return to India,” the Chief Minister said.