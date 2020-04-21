STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
43 cases in Tamil Nadu; team formed to prevent row during burial

The State confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two deaths, including a doctor who died on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,520 and death toll to 17.

Tamil Nadu lockdown

Police checking the vehicles to avoid unnecessary travel near Spencers signal at Mount Road during lockdown. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two deaths, including a doctor who died on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,520 and death toll to 17. Among those who tested positive are two Bangladeshis, a journalist, a sanitary worker, and two persons, who returned from Varanasi, and quarantined at Tiruvallur.

The other man who died is a 57-year-old resident of Kelambakkam. He died at a private hospital on Monday. On the brighter side, as many as 46 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on Monday. A total of 457 have so far been cured and discharged.

The State currently has 1,046 active cases.

Speaking to reporters on the issue related to the burial of the 55-year-old neurosurgeon, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, “To prevent such incidents in future, we have constituted a team comprising police, revenue and local body officials. Before the burial, proper coordination among officials will be ensured to prevent law and order issues. Residents will be informed in advance and the body will be buried with due respect.”

