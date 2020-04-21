STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 10 exams after May 3: Sengottaiyan

The government will not cancel Class-10 examinations, as it’s critical for students, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan told reporters on Monday,.

By Express News Service

While no relaxations have been made to the lockdown, he said further details regarding the exam will be released after May 3.  “Soon after we will issue the time table and hall tickets,” he said. There will be have summer vacations in May, if the exam is scheduled, said Sengottaiyan. “Each exam will last three hours and will be conducted every alternate day,” he said.

Usually students have at least a few days of study holidays. Sengottaiyan said that social distancing will be preserved in public exams. “We have already ensured that there is enough gap between students to prevent copying and malpractice,” he said.

He added that over 35,000 Class 12 students could not write one public exam conducted on March 24 and a re-exam will be conducted for the subject. Private schools should not intimidate parents and force them to pay fees, Sengottaiyan said adding that the government will take strict action on violators.

