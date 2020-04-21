STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Classmates of PG doc with COVID-19 take turns to help him keep in touch with studies

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Batchmates of one of the two postgraduate doctors of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) who are now at ESI Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 are doing video calls with their friend to help him stay on top of the curriculum.

Besides, constant communication might help him beat loneliness and depression, they said.

With the third-year PG doctors likely to appear for final exams in June, the doctors said their friend at the hospital might not be able to revise the syllabus at this moment.

Therefore, around 20 PG doctors of CMCH take turns on a daily basis to make a video call to share what they have studied.

"We had been doing this activity by calling him for a few days now. Basically, this is the time we need to stay connected with COVID-19 patients as it would boost their morale," said a 27-year-old PG doctor. He said the families of all COVID-19 patients must follow this idea to boost the patient's self-confidence at this trying time.

Another doctor said they shared some topics from the curriculum like Developmental Dislocation of the Hip (DDH), Lumbar Spinal Stenosis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome through a video call.

Similarly, a PG doctor said, "We keep him engaged by recollecting the memories we had during our hostel days. We also speak about other topics like movies or current affairs."

A senior doctor in CMCH said, "Staying connected with people who test positive for COVID-19 will impart them with spirit. So, I have asked my students to call him over the phone or video call. I even asked my family members to speak with him when I am at home."

The other PG doctor being treated at ESI Hospital is from a different batch. A senior doctor said they have asked him to watch movies or shows on Netflix or read books on Kindle. "We speak to him about anything other than the coronavirus. This is one of the many ways to put them on the road to recovery."

Director of Public Health K Kolandasamy told The New Indian Express that the two PG doctors who tested positive for the viral infection are staying strong and might recover soon.

