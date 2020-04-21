STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMDK offers land for decent burial to medical staff and victims of COVID-19

The DMDK statement came after the news of public opposition in Chennai for carrying out burial for a doctor who died after being infected by coronavirus. 

Published: 21st April 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 03:19 PM

DMDK founder Vijayakanth

DMDK president Vijayakanth said that a part of Andal Azhagar Engineering college Chengalpattu can be used for burying the COVID-19 victims. (File Photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: The DMDK has come forward to offer a piece of land to bury the dead bodies, who succumb to COVID-19 and the party urged the government to create awareness among the masses that there is nothing to fear due to burial of COVID-19 victims. The statement came after the news of public opposition at Anna Nagar (Velangadu) for carrying out burial to the doctor. 

DMDK founder president Vijayakant expressed his disappointment, in his press release on Monday, over the people's opposition to carry out the doctor's burial at the Anna Nagar burial ground. He further added that a part of Andal Azhagar Engineering college, belongs to his family and located at Mamandur near Chengalpattu, can be used for burying the COVID-19 victims if the general public opposed to bury them. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed serious concern over the protests from the public for burying a doctor after he tested positive for COVID-19. He said, "I treat doctors as equals of the Almighty since they are engaged in saving the lives of the people; TN Govt will see it to it that similar incidents will not happen; assures that Tamil Nadu government will stand by the doctors and other field workers engaged in Corona related workers."

Expressing anguish over the troubles faced in laying the mortal remains of the doctor to rest on Monday, the Chief Minister had earlier tweeted: “The loss of doctors who fought for protecting us from Coronavirus is painful. At this hour, it is hurting to know that there was opposition even while laying their mortal remains to rest.  I request everyone to respect the doctors’ sacrifice and conduct ourselves with humaneness.”

The Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also tweeted on his official Twitter handle, "It is extremely painful the protest of the people for performing last rites to doctors who lost their lives during the battle with Corona. I urge, We bow to the dedication of the doctors who risked their lives for us, and to protect humanity."

DMK president MK Stalin stated in a press release, “It is shocking and painful since the people opposed to bury the doctor’s body who succumbed to the coronavirus. People’s confusion over the infection and fear has created such a bad situation. To avoid such, the government should state steps to bury the doctors and medical staff members who died due to Corona with the state honour.” He requested that the people of the state should extend humanitarian cooperation to the state government during the Corona disaster period. 

Responding to the incident, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary ER Eswaran urged, in his press release on Monday, that the state government should take steps to bury the dead bodies of doctors and others who died during the battle with Coronavirus. 

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan urged the state government to ensure proper protection for the last rites of the victims of COVID-19. 

PMK youth wing president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss requested that the people should permit to perform last rites to the doctors if it's true they respect them as every doctor is putting their lives at risk to save the Corona infected patients and we, the people, should see them as a god.

BJP state president L Murugan expressed his shock over the opposition of the people against the last rites of the doctor and further urged that the government should take severe action against those who opposed the burial of the doctor.

