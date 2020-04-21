STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

He worked all his life for others, yet didn’t get a decent burial

As per protocol, a JCB was engaged in digging a 12-foot-deep pit to bury the body.

Published: 21st April 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Following much ruckus, the doctor’s body was buried at the Velangadu burial ground on New Avadi Road in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Sinduja Jane/Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: They put their lives at risk to save their patients. They put their families at risk to protect the public. And yet, when they die doing their job, we struggle to give them a decent farewell. In the third-such incident, the mortal remains of a 55-year-old doctor who died of COVID-19 had to be carried from one cemetery to another, as mobs gathered protesting against the burial.

The deceased, Dr Simon Hercules, was a neurologist, and chairman of New Hope Hospital. He was admitted to a leading private hospital on April 8, with COVID-19, and died on Sunday. Officials suspect he could have caught the infection from a patient. His 27-year-old daughter, also a doctor, has tested positive and is undergoing treatment. Soon after his death, corporation officials prepared the TP Chatram burial ground in Kilpauk. However, close to 40 residents assembled there and staged a protest. As they refused to relent, officials had to look for a new burial ground. Subsequently, they zeroed in on the Velangadu burial ground on New Avadi Road.

As per protocol, a JCB was engaged in digging a 12-foot-deep pit to bury the body. Hearing the sound, a mob of 70 gathered armed with sticks and stones. “They attacked us viciously, leaving the corporation staff and ambulance drivers bleeding,” says Dr K Pradeep Kumar, a friend and colleague of Simon.  A few stones also hit the dead body, claims Pradeep. Fearing for their lives, the group fled the scene. “As the drivers felt giddy, I stopped my car on the road and drove the ambulance, with glass shattered all over, back to New Hope,” says Pradeep. They went back later with police protection, and buried the body in haste.

“There was no JCB driver this time. We had to fill the pit with our hands. Watching us struggle, a few policemen came to our aid. I shudder thinking of it now. I wish even my enemies don’t face such a situation,” says Pradeep. Early on Monday morning, the police arrested 20 people for attacking the funeral ceremony.

Sad end for a saviour

  1. Simon Hercules was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on April 8 with COVID-19 and died on Sunday
  2. Officials suspect he could have caught the infection from a patient. His daughter also tested positive
  3. A mob protested burial of the body and attacked officials and civic body staff, leaving them bleeding
  4. The doctor’s friend said with moist eyes that the body was quickly buried  with police protection
Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp