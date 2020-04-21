Tribals go hungry sans ration cards

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many tribals in Anaimalai and Valparai hills do not have ration cards, they are unable to avail the benefits announced by the State government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic for the public. It is claimed that lack of awareness among the tribals and not conducting special camps by revenue department are the primary reason for the misery of the tribals.

As many as 791 families are living in 21 tribal settlements - Erumaiparai, Kozhikamuthi, Kumatti, Kallarkudi, Paramankudi, Sankarankudi, Udumpanparai, Nedukundru, Palakanaru, Sincona, Kavarkal, Ethakuzhi, Keezhpunatchi, Kadamparai, Vellikudi, Navamalai, Chinnarpathi, Nagaruthu 1, Nagaruthu 2, Palaya Sarkarpathi and Thammampathi are situated in Anaimalai and Valparai hills.

In a recent survey by Tamil Nadu Tribal Welfare Association, it was found that as many as 243 out of 791 families do not have ration card. As a result, the tribal families have to depend on other sources such as aid from volunteers and the government departments for availing ration during the lockdown period.

Speaking to Express, Thanlakshmi, a tribal woman at Erumaiparai settlement said, “In our settlement 16 out of 38 families do not have ration cards. We are not able to come out due to the lockdown, the distributed ration by private volunteers and revenue department are not enough as every family has more than seven persons,” she rued.

What the official says

We have demanded government agencies to focus on distributing ration cards, said tribal body president V S Paramasivam