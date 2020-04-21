Woman cop tests COVID-19 positive in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 39-year-old woman police personnel from Annur tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, thereby taking the total tally to 134 in the district. According to Health Department sources, she was posted at locations like Vadakkalur, Velayuthampalayam, and a few check posts.

She had also visited the police quarters at Annur and a few houses near the check posts to have food and water. Coimbatore Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said, "As many as 108 people, including police personnel, family members and friends, who came in direct contact with her, have been traced and screened. On the other hand, about 285 out of 286 police personnel were screened. The police personnel deployed for duty at Walayar check post were also screened on Tuesday."

The remaining police personnel in Madukkarai and Kinathukadavu would be screened on Wednesday, he added. On Tuesday, 32 COVID-19 patients, including 29 from Coimbatore, were discharged from the ESI Hospital.

An eight-day-old baby from Valparai and two children aged three years were among the discharged.

Collector K Rajamani during a press meeting said that the maternity ward in Government District Headquarters Hospital in Pollachi had temporarily suspended its operations after three persons tested positive for the viral infection recently.

He said a few healthcare workers at the hospital were isolated.

Meanwhile, official sources said that a police officer in Pollachi showed symptoms of coronavirus. Even though he was screened using the rapid testing kit, his swabs would be soon tested using RT-PCR for final results.