BJP welcomes Tablighi participants’ wish to donate plasma

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State unit spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Tuesday welcomed the wish of Muslims who have recovered from Coronavirus infection, in donating their plasma for other COVID-19 patients in treating them. Many Muslims including those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s event in Delhi last month had expressed their willingness to donate their plasma now.

“We know many who have attended the Tablighi event have contracted this infection. But do we know the great help now they offer to other patients by donating their plasma? At a time when the government is taking all efforts to cure this infection, we are duty bound to hail and thank the Muslims who have come forward to donate their plasma,” Thirupathy said in a series of tweets.