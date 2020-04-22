Deceased doctor Simon Hercules' wife appeals to CM for fresh burial

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wife of deceased doctor Simon Hercules has made an emotional appeal to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to bury her husband’s body as per their customs at the Kilpauk cemetery. In a video, Anandi says it was her husband’s last wish to be buried as per their customs. The sealed coffin can be taken out and buried at Kilpauk, she said.

She appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure a proper burial for her husband. On Saturday, Simon, who was the MD of a private hospital, died of corona at a private hospital in the city. He was buried amid protests and violence at a ground on New Avadi Road. An angry mob that gathered there vandalised the ambulance and left the hospital and civic workers bleeding.

Meanwhile, government and private doctors are planning to hold a candlelight vigil at their houses and hospitals, on Wednesday between 9 and 9.15 pm, as a mark of respect to all doctors who died battling COVID-19 pandemic, and for those who were denied a peaceful burial. Government doctors have said that they will attend duty wearing a black badge as a mark of protest.