Four more journalists test positive for COVID-19 in Chennai

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four more journalists in Chennai have tested postive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three of them work from the same Tamil TV news channel while the fourth is from another channel, a senior health department official confirmed to The New Indian Express.

This comes a day after 26 staff members of a TV news channel tested positive for the virus.

Many journalists in the city volunteered for the testing in the last two days after a Tamil newspaper reporter and a TV channel journalist tested positive on Sunday.

The samples were collected at the exclusive COVID-19 disease treatment hospital in Omandurar Estate over two days.

"Of the total 400 samples collected in the hospital (including non-journalists) the results of five have turned positive and the remaining are negative. Four of them belong to journalists," the official added.

All the four journalists have been admitted to the exclusive hospital for COVID-19 treatment at the Omandurar Estate and are undergoing treatment.

The spread of the infection among journalists in the city is concerning, health officials admit.

With this, 32 journalists in the city have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are undergoing treatment in Chennai.

