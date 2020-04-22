TN to become zero COVID-19 soon: Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Tuesday expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu would soon become a zero COVID-19 State due to effective steps being taken by the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government.

“Everything is under control and the government will ensure safety of its citizens. The government has also initiated proactive measures to ensure economic well being of the State,” the Speaker said while speaking during the video conference meet chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Dhanapal also pointed out that the Assembly session which was scheduled till April 9 was adjourned on March 24 after passing remaining 27 demands for grants after detailed discussions and all Bills were passed.

‘Timely action’

Giving a detailed account on the financial assistance as well as essential commodities being given to family cardholders, unorganised workers, migrant workers and others to cope with the lockdown period, the Speaker said even before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a meeting on March 9 in connection with precautionary measures to fight the virus.