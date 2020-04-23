Heavy rainfall likely in interior parts of Tamil Nadu from Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre (RMC) here has predicted heavy rain in interior districts of Tamil Nadu starting April 25 and an official warning has been issued.

The rainfall is likely to continue till April 27. N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said there is a trough at 0.9 mean sea level from Comorin area to interior Tamil Nadu. "Trough along with convection is likely to bring heavy rain in interior districts of the state for a few days."

The met office also issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph.

Meanwhile, a temperature warning has been issued for Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Vellore, Karur and Thiruttani, where temperature is likely to be 39-40 degree Celsius. Farmers and general public are advised not to expose themselves to direct sunlight from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy during forenoon and clear sky thereafter. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.