Migrant with fever, cold escapes from Tirupur GH

While the hospital staff denied the arrival of any such patient, the Collector urged the police officials to immediately trace the man.

A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 55-year-old migrant labourer, who was suffering from fever, cold and cough, allegedly absconded from government Tirupur hospital on Tuesday night. While the hospital staff denied the arrival of any such patient, the Collector urged the police officials to immediately trace the man. Suresh alias Sivaraj (55), travelled 250 km from Kochi and reached Tirupur on Tuesday.

According to Tirupur (North) Tashildar Babu, “The residents found Suresh in an unconscious state near a private school at Sozhipalayam in the city on Tuesday around 8 am and informed the police and revenue officials. When I reached the spot, he was in a semi-conscious state. We came to know his name and that he is a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was working at a factory in Kochi for the past several months. He took the help of the local residents to cross the border. However, while crossing the city, he fainted. As he was suffering from fever, cold and throat pain, we informed ambulance to take him to hospital.”

Sources claimed that Suresh was taken to the hospital around 10.30 am. After assessing his condition, medicines were offered and x-rays were taken. He was reportedly asked to stay in the hospital considering his travel history and medical condition. However, he went missing from Tuesday night. According to sources, no police complaint was filed.

“We are unaware about any such patient getting admitted to the hospital,” said two medical officials.
However, Collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan told TNIE that he had initiated an enquiry with authorities about the issue.

