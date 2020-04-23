Puducherry CM Narayanasamy, MLAs tested for COVID-19 at legislative assembly

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and MLAs underwent a COVID-19 test at the Legislative Assembly complex on Thursday.

The Puducherry administration has begun testing elected representatives for COVID-19 as they have been moving about in discharging their duties.

A team comprising four doctors and two assistants wearing safety kits came to the legislative assembly, took throat swabs of the representatives and sent it to the Jipmer hospital for RT-PCR testing.

The Chief Minister, Speaker V P Sivaklounthu, Government Whip R K R Aanantharaman and legislators T Jayamurthy, A Anbazhagan, A Bhaskar, V Saminathan and K G Shankar were among those tested on Thursday between 9.00 AM and 11.00 AM. The tests will continue on Friday.

Secretary (health) Prasanth Kumar Panda and Director of Health Services Dr S Mohan Kumar were also present.