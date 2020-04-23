STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 50 lakh for kin of dead frontline workers: EPS

Palaniswami said the Centre had announced Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover for each healthcare worker and others who are exposing themselves to the virus.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami interacts with doctors through a video conference

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh announced earlier for the family of frontline personnel who die of infection will be increased to Rs 50 lakh.

“A government job will also be given to a family member based on educational qualifications. This will apply to personnel from all departments, including health, police, local administration and also cleanliness workers,” he said in a statement.

"Apart from the State government's enhanced assistance of Rs 50 lakh, a sum of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the family members of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. The State will also bear the treatment cost of the affected personnel. Besides, the government will take steps to safely lay to rest the mortal remains of those who lose their lives (from government and private institutions) with due respect.  The government will also honour them with awards and certificates of appreciation," Palaniswami said.  

Pat from Venkaiah

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called Palaniswami and appreciated the steps taken by the State government.

