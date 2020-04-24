Excluding pharmacies alone, Cuddalore district imposes full day total lockdown on April 26

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: As an effort to avoid the spread of coronavirus, the Cuddalore district administration has announced complete lockdown with no exception for shops from 6 am to 1 pm on 26 April, Sunday, confirmed official press note here.

The press note added that the operation of essentials such as vegetable and meat shops will be shut on 26 April for the whole day, however, pharmacies in the district will remain operational as usual.

The State government during the coronavirus lockdown scheduled 6 am to 1 pm for essential shops to operate.

But to avoid the spread of infection, sources confirm several districts are imposing full day lockdown.

Cuddalore district till 24 April has recorded 26 COVID-19 positive cases.

And so far 11 patients have been discharged from Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram.