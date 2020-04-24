‘Financial aid given to over 7k cine workers’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Information Minister Kadambur Raju on Thursday said of the 21,679 workers who are members of the Tamil Nadu Cine Workers Welfare Board, so far, 7,489 workers have received Rs 1,000 as financial assistance for the lockdown period. Others will receive it soon, he said. On the basis of the announcement made by the Chief Minister on April 9, the government had sanctioned Rs 2.16 crore on April 13 for the cine workers.