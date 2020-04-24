STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry CM warns people of intensifying lockdown if they loiter unnecessarily

In a press communication, he said that it is observed that taking advantage of the relaxation of lockdown, in certain areas people are moving about unnecessarily.

Published: 24th April 2020 10:04 PM

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday warned citizens of intensifying the lockdown by allowing essential commodities shops once in three days unless people remain confined to their houses and come out only for essential commodities periodically.

In a press communication, he said that it is observed that taking advantage of the relaxation of lockdown, in certain areas people are moving about unnecessarily. The situation would be monitored until Saturday. If there is no improvement, the lockdown will be intensified in a similar way to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Chief Minister also took exception to the style of functioning of Lt governor Kiran Bedi and said that her intervention in administration by directly passing orders to officials goes against the order of High Court. He also accused Bedi of acting in a way to bring disrepute to the elected government, adding that he is in consultation with legal experts to decide the next course of action.
 

