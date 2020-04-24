Ration card not needed to purchase grocery kit
Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that ration card is not necessary to purchase the Rs 500 grocery kit distributed by the government as part of COVID-19 relief.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that ration card is not necessary to purchase the Rs 500 grocery kit distributed by the government as part of COVID-19 relief. It was further informed that the kit would be sold even in retail outlets, AMMA mini co-operative supermarkets, mobile farm-fresh outlets and self-service units.