Restrictions partially lifted on agricultural, social work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a welcome move, the State government on Thursday decided to allow additional activities including MNREGA works, agricultural labour, rural construction projects, running of shelters and government offices regulating essential services among others. However, works should be done with one-third of the total workforce, and only in non-containment zones.

The government has asked district administrations to ensure social distancing and provide masks to workers.K Packirisamy, the District Secretary of the All India Agricultural Workers Association welcomed the Government’s decision and said already workers have been split into groups of 20. “These groups should be deployed to work with proper physical distancing”, he added. Officials of Rural Development Department told TNIE, the Electronic Muster Rolls have to be generated and this work had begun after the G.O. issuance.

(With inputs from N Ramesh in Thanjavur)