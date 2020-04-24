Tamil Nadu police constable remakes songs to spread awareness on coronavirus

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While efforts are being taken on a massive level to combat the spread of COVID-19, Head Constable of Gudalur Police Station in The Nilgiris has chosen a novel way to spread awareness about the pandemic among the public.

He remakes Tamil cinema songs and performs at public places while he is on patrol. K Manjunathan (37) from Masinagudi, the head constable, has become popular due to his efforts on social media as well.

"I have remade two songs. One is "Varuthu Varuthu" from Thoongathey Thambi Thoongathey and another one is "Ammana Summa Illada" from the movie Thiruppumunai. I have re-written the songs and have added a lot of information about COVID-19," he said.

Manjunathan said that his efforts are aimed at making people think about the issue at hand. He added that conveying somthing through a song will reach the masses better.

"I do not stop with spreading awareness. As people have to know about the benefits of the lockdown, I tell people about how getting booked for violating norms during a curfew would affect one's future and also give them useful ideas to utilise their time for the better," the policeman said and added that he has been coming up with a few more songs as well.