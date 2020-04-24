Tiruchy: A ‘wild’ TikTok video lands six men in jail

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Forest department personnel on Thursday arrested six persons who hunted and cooked monitor lizard in the reserved area of Valanadu. The incident came to light when the gang posted a video of them hunting and cooking it on TikTok app.

The clip went viral and was brought to the attention of officials The incident happened on April 21, and the video was released on Wednesday. In the video, the youth were seen tying the lizard’s legs, after which they killed the lizard and started dancing. All the six were from Solaiammaopatti village in Valanadu. They were remanded on Thursday.

District forest officer Sujatha said there was an increase in poaching ever since lockdown was imposed adding that the department had enhanced patrolling but miscreants managed to flee before they reached the spot.