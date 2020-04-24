TN Ggovernment recommends kashayams to ‘boost’ immunity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the State government’s efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday launched a special scheme called Aarokyam under which Kapasura Kudineer and Nilavembu Kudineer, Siddha decoctions made of many herbs, would be given as immunity boosters, to the people. The government clarified that these medicines cannot be considered as treatment for Corona, but as measures aimed at boosting immunity.

In all Corona Containment Zones in Chennai, one lakh sachets containing Kapasura Kudineer Choornam (mixture of herbal powders) will be distributed to the people. The officials and people should maintain social distancing during the distribution. In the past, Nilavembu Kashayam and Kapasura Kudineer were recommended during swine flu and dengue prevailed in the State.

Launching the Aarogyam scheme, the Chief Minister distributed Kapasura Kudineer to the employees of the secretariat and police personnel there. Under the scheme, medicines have been prescribed for ‘prevention and management’ as well as for the convalescence period under different systems of indigenous medicines - Siddha, Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homeopathy.

