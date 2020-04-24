Villagers swing into action, improve cleanliness along with sanitary workers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Karavoli Madhappur village worked along with cleanliness workers and engaged in activities such as collecting garbage and removing clogs in the main sewer there, on Thursday.

As many as 30 people from the village that comes under Sulur block engaged in the activities. They said that due to COVID-19, awareness has spread among them to maintain their surroundings clean.

"The panchayat has just three sanitary workers. With the main sewer line getting blocked due to garbage, we decided to set things right and work along with sanitary workers," said Jayakumar, a resident of the panchayat.

Speaking about it, Panchayat President R Selvaraj said, "It is not possible for the three sanitary staff to remove the clog. Before the lockdown, we had decided to clean the drain using workers. But with residents staying at home due to the lockdown, they were able to contribute their time and effort."

The main drainage channel also carries sewage from Thottipalayam and Ramachiyarpalayam.

Selvaraj further stated that the public also contributed money for meeting the expenses for earth movers that were used as well.