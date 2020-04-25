STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre approves free rice scheme for APL card holders in Puducherry

The Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar received a communication in this regard from the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA), said the Chief Minister.

Rice bags

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Even as the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy fault each other over free rice scheme, the union government has approved free rice for APL cardholders (except government employees and Income Taxpayers) proposed by Puducherry government as COVID-19 relief, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said.

He said that the condition put by  Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to get MHA’s approval has been fulfilled. The rice would be procured from Food Corporation of India (FCI) under food security scheme, he said adding that he had discussed the matter with Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan.

The scheme providing free rice to APL card holders for three months involves a financial implication of Rs 11 crores. Puducherry government has put up a request with the Food and Public distribution ministry that Puducherry government would be settling the bill in instalments, due to paucity of funds, said the Chief minister.

He expects that it would be approved as per the discussion with Ram Vilas Paswan adding that soon arrangements would be made for providing free rice to APL cardholders.

Further, the Chief Minister said that as per the MHA order, non-essential item shops would be opened in Puducherry, except liquor. However District Collector would give permission only after ascertaining that all the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are adhered by the shops by making necessary arrangements, he said.

Responding to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's statement on Central assistance, he said that the schemes listed by Bedi are common to all states, but unlike other states, no specific assistance for COVID-19 has been given to Puducherry. Narayanasamy said that he had already spoken to Union Home Minister in this regard and is hopeful of the release of funds soon.

