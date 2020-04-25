STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 lockdown: HIV patients in Coimbatore step out to procure life-saving medicines, fined

A fine of Rs 2,500 was levied on one of them at Race Course Road, and Rs 1,000 on the second one at Athupalam.

Published: 25th April 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Despite assurance from the top, that people stepping out for genuine reasons will not be penalised, two HIV positive persons on their way to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital to collect life-supporting drugs were penalised for “violating” the lockdown.

Even recently, minister SP Velumani had asked the cops not to pull up HIV patients stepping out to get medicines or treatment. However, a fine of Rs 2,500 was levied on one of them at Race Course Road, and Rs 1,000 on the second one at Athupalam.

One of the victims, a 45-year-old woman from Thadagam, said that on April 2, she had come to CMCH on an autorickshaw to collect Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) medicines. She had asked the driver to wait for her return from the ART centre.  Meanwhile, police personnel attached to Race Course station seized the vehicle and levied a fine of Rs 2,500 on the driver even though the woman showed them an ART. The driver held the woman responsible for being fined.

The woman claimed that she called up her daughter for the money and the girl, in turn, had to borrow from her neighbours. For nearly five hours, the woman and the auto driver had to wait at CMCH until the girl brought the fine amount.

In another case on April 21, a 47-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter from Madukkarai, both HIV positive, were stopped by the Podanur police at Athupalam despite them saying that they were going for treatment. The police also levied a fine of Rs 1,000. In both the incidents, the victims said they were not given a receipt.

President of Coimbatore district HIV infected persons’ welfare association R Meenakshi said, “The woman in the first case is a widow and daily wage labourer. The fine amount is a big sum for them during the lockdown. The woman in the second case is running her family through cattle rearing. Both of them are already struggling owing to their condition. The fine is a huge blow to them.”

These are not isolated incidents and many other patients are also being penalised by the police, as subordinate personnel on the roads do not understand the norms described by the government, Meenakshi said. 

“They are not even ready to listen to the patients,” she added.

When Express contacted B Sundaresan, Nodal Officer for district AIDS prevention and control unit, he accepted that the HIV patients were fined by the city police.

“Based on the information, we checked with the police and came to know that the patients were fined. We have reported it to our higher-ups. Efforts are being made to retrieve the fine amount.” Despite repeated attempts, Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan was not available for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp