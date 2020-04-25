Take care of TN Muslims quarantined, EPS urges Kejriwal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to take care of the 559 Muslims from Tamil Nadu who went to the Delhi conference and have been hospitalised and quarantined in various hospitals in and around New Delhi.

In a letter, Palaniswami said the State government has been receiving complaints about the conditions of the Muslims quarantined in and around Delhi. The individuals have been complaining that some of them are diabetic and have other co-morbid conditions. They claimed that they are not being provided meals in a timely manner at the quarantine facilities. Besides, Muhammed Mustafa Hajiyar, who was in quarantine, had died on April 22, Palaniswami said.

The principal resident commissioner of Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi, has been taking up the complaints of those under quarantine with the Health and Family Welfare Department, Delhi, or the District Magistrates concerned, Palaniswami said.

He also urged Kejriwal to tell the authorities concerned to extend the best possible care to those quarantined or hospitalised and also provide medical assistance to those suffering from co-morbid conditions. Palaniswami also said that the month of Ramzan is starting and authorities should be asked to provide food and medicine to those people at the appropriate hours

Meanwhile, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy has warned people of intensifying the lockdown by allowing essential commodities once in three days unless people remain confined to their houses. In a release, he said people are taking undue advantage of the relaxation of lockdown.

TN govt will uphold rights of people, says OPS

Tamil Nadu govt will uphold the rights of the people and get all funds allocated for it from the Centre, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said in a release responding to charges made by DMK chief MK Stalin. The govt had received only the first instalment of Rs 1,928. 56 cr of the Rs 32,849 cr allotted, he said.

Rs 15 cr allotted for accommodation

The government has sanctioned an initial sum of Rs 15 crore from the Disaster Relief Fund to provide hotel accommodation for 2,000 doctors, nurses and health workers working in the isolation wards of government institutions for next 30 days

Flooded with calls

The dedicated helpline for physically-challenged has received more than 25,000 calls, leading to the benefit of 1,05,321 affected people, said Social Welfare Minister V Saroja. Informing about the helpline, she said in a release on Friday that it is being operated round the clock.

Maintain adequate stock of blood, banks told

In a bid to maintain adequate stock of blood, the Tamil Nadu Blood Transfusion Council has asked all people to donate blood at camps organized by various District Collectorate. The council said it is important for all blood banks across the State to have 25 per cent blood in reserve for other diseases.