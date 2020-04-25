STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Take care of TN Muslims quarantined, EPS urges Kejriwal

In a letter, Palaniswami said the State government has been receiving complaints about the conditions of the Muslims quarantined in and around Delhi.

Published: 25th April 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to take care of the 559 Muslims from Tamil Nadu who went to the Delhi conference and have been hospitalised and quarantined in various hospitals in and around New Delhi.

In a letter, Palaniswami said the State government has been receiving complaints about the conditions of the Muslims quarantined in and around Delhi. The individuals have been complaining that some of them are diabetic and have other co-morbid conditions. They claimed that they are not being provided meals in a timely manner at the quarantine facilities. Besides, Muhammed Mustafa Hajiyar, who was in quarantine, had died on April 22, Palaniswami said.

The principal resident commissioner of Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi, has been taking up the complaints of those under quarantine with the Health and Family Welfare Department, Delhi, or the District Magistrates concerned, Palaniswami said.

He also urged Kejriwal to tell the authorities concerned to extend the best possible care to those quarantined or hospitalised and also provide medical assistance to those suffering from co-morbid conditions. Palaniswami also said that the month of Ramzan is starting and authorities should be asked to provide food and medicine to those people at the appropriate hours

Meanwhile, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy has warned people of intensifying the lockdown by allowing essential commodities once in three days unless people remain confined to their houses.   In a  release, he said people are taking undue advantage of the relaxation of lockdown.

TN govt will uphold rights of people, says OPS
Tamil Nadu govt will uphold the rights of the people and get all funds allocated for it from the Centre, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said in a release responding to charges made by DMK chief MK Stalin. The govt had received only the first instalment of Rs 1,928. 56 cr of the Rs 32,849 cr allotted, he said.

Rs 15 cr allotted for  accommodation
The government has sanctioned an initial sum of Rs 15 crore from the Disaster Relief Fund to provide hotel accommodation for 2,000 doctors, nurses and health workers working in the isolation wards of government institutions for next 30 days

Flooded with calls
The dedicated helpline for physically-challenged has received more than 25,000 calls, leading to the benefit of 1,05,321 affected people, said Social Welfare Minister V Saroja. Informing about the helpline, she said in a release on Friday that it is being operated round the clock.

Maintain adequate stock of blood, banks told
In a bid to maintain adequate stock of blood, the Tamil Nadu Blood Transfusion Council has asked all people to donate blood at camps organized by various District Collectorate. The council said it is important for all blood banks across the State to have 25 per cent blood in reserve for other diseases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Arvind Kejriwal Muslims Tamil Nadu Tablighi Jamaat
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp