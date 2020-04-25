STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to intensify lockdown from April 26 for four days

Curfew tightens in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tirupur as urban centres witness spike in cases

Published: 25th April 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Unmindful of the risks of contracting infection, people throng Sowcarpet, a major commercial hub in Chennai, on Friday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours before Tamil Nadu recorded 72 fresh cases and two deaths, the State government announced an intensive lockdown in five cities on Friday — Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tirupur. The intensified lockdown is aimed at further restricting the movement of people in these cities which have witnessed a spike in infections, said officials.      

Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai will enforce intensified lockdown for a four-day period — Sunday (April 26) to Wednesday (April 29) — while Salem and Tirupur will implement it for three days, ending Tuesday (April 28). In a separate order, the district administrations of Chengalputtu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur have also extended the same set of restrictions.

As per the Government Order, people will not be allowed to step out of their houses during the four-day intensified lockdown period, except for a few essential things, such as buying vegetables in front of their houses from mobile vendors or going to pharmacies. Grocery shops and bakeries will remain closed through the period. While restaurants can home deliver orders placed over phone, packaged drinking water will not be available.  

Official sources told Express that the decision was taken based on advise from health experts. “The State is keen to curb the community spread, especially in Chennai where the cases are increasing every day,” sources said. Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, said, “More cases have been reported from urban areas. So, we want to control these cases. In these three days, we have to wait and see how it works and cannot predict anything now.” Meanwhile, a team of Central experts are expected to arrive here on Friday.

Complex case of deceased alcoholic

Among Friday’s 72 fresh cases, a whopping 52 were from Chennai. The two deaths include a 67-year-old man, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on April 14.  Though he died on April 22, his test results showed him positive for the virus only  later. “The man was an alcoholic and he used to roam the streets. On April 14, he sustained head injuries after falling on the road. The police rescued and admitted him to hospital, but he died on April 22,” officials said.

The hospital had sent his sample for test and the body was kept in the mortuary. The results turned positive on Friday. The official said the man was unmarried and his sister refused any connection with him. “His sister said the man hadn’t come to their house for a long time but we have quarantined them.”The second victim was a 70-year old woman who was admitted to hospital in Madurai, on April 21. She died on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp