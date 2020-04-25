STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Puducherry govt employees, 12 others booked for organising feast flouting lockdown

Published: 25th April 2020 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

FIR

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two government employees landed in trouble after organizing a feast for 12 volunteers who distributed rice and vegetables on behalf of PWD Minister A Namassivayam in Villianur, with police registering  cases against the 14 on charges of violation of lockdown rules  

According to police, Krishnaraj an assistant with the Veterinary hospital and Kalyanasundaram, a driver with the Forest department invited their friends and organized a feast on the Manaveli to Thirukkanji road under Villianur police limit on April 23, flouting rules of social distancing.

All these 14 people were engaged in the distribution of rice and vegetables to people in Villianur on behalf of PWD Minister A Namassivayam. After the completion of the distribution, the feast was arranged  Krishnaraj as a token of appreciation for the work done by the 12 volunteers.

They posted the photos and videos of the feast on their Facebook page on Friday. This drew widespread criticism from some people opposed to Namassivayam and they brought this to the notice of the police and demanded action. Sensing danger, the two deleted the photos and videos from Facebook. However, with the available photos, police registered cases under four different sections of IPC and Disaster Management Act against 14. Steps are also being taken to initiate departmental action against the two government employees.

