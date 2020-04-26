110 booked, 38 arrested for Villupuram violence

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The police on Saturday filed cases against as many as 110 people, in connection with the attacks on a journalist, government vehicles, and setting fire to houses and sugarcane farms near Ulundurpet. Additionally, over a 100 personnel were also deployed in two villages as the tension mounted after these incidents.

According to police sources, Adhi Suresh (43), a reporter with a private news channel, was attacked by a gang on Thursday night at Ulundandavarkoil village, while going back home after dropping his wife at Elavanasurkottai. Suresh sustained severe injuries, and was rushed to a nearby government hospital, and thereafter shifted to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital.

The police have arrested 10 people in this regard. Sources alleged that the gang had an enmity against Suresh after he reported about the defaced portrait of Ambedkar drawn in a government school wall at Ulundandavarkoil. Meanwhile, a group of people set ablaze a few houses at Ezhumalai and Porkilai villages, and also a sugarcane farm.

A few other people also attacked vehicles of Tehsildar Kadhar Ali and police patrol at Uludandavarkoil.

The police arrested 28 persons, after filing cases against almost 100 people from both Chemanangur and Ulundandavarkoil villages for the violence. Sources in police said since the tension was reduced after deployment of personnel, the force strength was reduced to half on Saturday.