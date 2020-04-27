STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai hairdresser who illegally kept shop open tests positive for COVID-19

Police sources said that the shop was in a narrow street, not easily visible from the areas of regular patrol.

Published: 27th April 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stop a motorist in Chennai | Seshadri Sukumar

Police personnel stop a motorist in Chennai | Seshadri Sukumar

By Nirupama Viswanathan and Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old hairdresser who had allegedly kept his saloon in Koyambedu open illegally during the lockdown has tested positive for COVID-19.

A truck driver from Erode who drives to the Koyambedu market regularly is said to have visited the saloon. His test results are awaited.

Seven other customers have been placed under home quarantine in Nerkundram so far and their test results are also awaited. A few others have also been quarantined in Koyambedu after they came forward to be tested on hearing that the man had tested positive. However, several more people are expected to have visited the saloon.

According to corporation sources, the man has been admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and is currently stable. He had voluntarily approached officials for testing after developing a fever, said corporation officials. While his shop was in Koyambedu, he resided at Valasaravakkam. His family contacts have also been isolated.

"Though the saloon does not come under essential items, the man had opened the shop for labourers who visit the market. The shop was identified and closed soon after the person tested positive," said B Jayaraman, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Koyambedu).

Police sources said that the shop was in a narrow street, not easily visible from the areas of regular patrol.

Valasaravakkam recorded three positive cases on Sunday including an electrician who had been working under contract at a government hospital. He was asymptomatic and turned out to be positive during a routine check of employees, said corporation sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koyambedu COVID-19 coronavirus Chennai hairdresser
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp