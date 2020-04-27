Chennai hairdresser who illegally kept shop open tests positive for COVID-19

Nirupama Viswanathan and Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old hairdresser who had allegedly kept his saloon in Koyambedu open illegally during the lockdown has tested positive for COVID-19.

A truck driver from Erode who drives to the Koyambedu market regularly is said to have visited the saloon. His test results are awaited.

Seven other customers have been placed under home quarantine in Nerkundram so far and their test results are also awaited. A few others have also been quarantined in Koyambedu after they came forward to be tested on hearing that the man had tested positive. However, several more people are expected to have visited the saloon.

According to corporation sources, the man has been admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and is currently stable. He had voluntarily approached officials for testing after developing a fever, said corporation officials. While his shop was in Koyambedu, he resided at Valasaravakkam. His family contacts have also been isolated.

"Though the saloon does not come under essential items, the man had opened the shop for labourers who visit the market. The shop was identified and closed soon after the person tested positive," said B Jayaraman, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Koyambedu).

Police sources said that the shop was in a narrow street, not easily visible from the areas of regular patrol.

Valasaravakkam recorded three positive cases on Sunday including an electrician who had been working under contract at a government hospital. He was asymptomatic and turned out to be positive during a routine check of employees, said corporation sources.