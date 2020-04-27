Egg price plummets by Rs 1.30 in last two days

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: As the nationwide lockdown continues for the fifth week, the price of eggs has plummeted by Rs 1.30 in the last two days. According to the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), the eggs were trading at Rs 3 on Sunday.

Namakkal Zone Egg Producers Association President K Mohan said, "Since the beginning of the lockdown, the consumption of egg had decreased due to COVID-19 fear."

He further said, "Though the egg market had picked up in the mid-April, in the last two days the prices slumped. However, the NECC has fixed the price at Rs 3, the farmers have to sell egg at Rs 2 to the traders owing to the poor market. Moreover, as the government announced complete lockdown in five major cities, the price fell in the last two days."

Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Marketing Society President Vangli Subramanian said, "Due to the lockdown, the farmers are unable to transport eggs to other States."

Saying that the banks have extended 10 per cent loan to the farmers, Subramanian said that banks are not willing to extend any help to the poultry farmers. He also urged the government to instruct banks to extend more loans to the farmers.