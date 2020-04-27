One more COVID-patient discharged in Puducherry, only three remain

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The total active cases of COVID-19 has declined to three in Puducherry after one patient was discharged from hospital on Sunday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.

All the three being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, the COVID exclusive hospital here are stable. The results of two of the three would be tested again today and if the results are negative, they will be discharged on Tuesday, he added.

The health workers had conducted door to door survey in 289340 houses and screened 11,50,0265 persons. The Minister said so far a total of 1987 tests were conducted in all the four regions of the union territory of which 1983 tested negative and the results of four were awaited.

Rao said the cooperation of the people of Puducherry and the untiring efforts taken by the health and other staffs helped to contain the virus in the last 33 days and sought the same cooperation in the days to come as well. The union health minister in a video conference had appreciated the works done in Puducherry yesterday, he added.