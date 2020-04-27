STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

One more COVID-patient discharged in Puducherry, only three remain

A police official said acting on information about the presence of militants, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, CRPF and the army.

Published: 27th April 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Private security guards roped in to assist police being briefed before deployment in Puducherry.

Private security guards roped in to assist police being briefed before deployment in Puducherry. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The total active cases of COVID-19 has declined to three in Puducherry after one patient was discharged from hospital on Sunday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.

All the three being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, the COVID exclusive hospital here are stable. The results of two of the three would be tested again today and if the results are negative, they will be discharged on Tuesday, he added.

The health workers had conducted door to door survey in 289340 houses and screened 11,50,0265 persons. The Minister said so far a total of 1987 tests were conducted in all the four regions of the union territory of which 1983 tested negative and the results of four were awaited.

Rao said the cooperation of the people of Puducherry and the untiring efforts taken by the health and other staffs helped to contain the virus in the last 33 days and sought the same cooperation in the days to come as well. The union health minister in a video conference had appreciated the works done in Puducherry yesterday, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Puducherry Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp