Producers support OTT release of Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal

CHENNAI: As many as 30 producers from Tamil Film Producers’ Council on Sunday issued a statement backing the move of actor Suriya’s production house, 2D Entertainment, to release Jyotika-starrer Ponmagal Vandhal on Amazon Prime. The statement comes a day after theatre owners threatened a ban on theatre release of any film involving Suriya or his production house.

The film had targeted a theatrical release on March 27. However, with theatres remaining closed for the sixth week due to lockdown, it was recently announced that the film would be getting a direct OTT (over the top) release on Amazon Prime.

This decision didn’t go down well with theatre owners. General secretary of TN Theatre Owners’ association, R Panneerselvam, condemned the production house’s “hasty” decision in a video on social media on Saturday. Stressing that films made for theatrical release, as a policy, must never opt for digital release, he threatened to ban a theatre release of any film involving Suriya, or his production house.