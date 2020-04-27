Son violates lockdown, aged woman dies of ‘agony’

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 75-year-old woman, who went to police station after her son was arrested for violating lockdown, fainted, and later died at Government Salem Mohan Kumaramangalan Hospital here on Sunday evening. The relatives of the deceased alleged that she died due to mental agony.

According to the Salem Town police, Velumani (35), a street vendor from Ammapet in Salem City, was selling lemon at Pattai Kovil locality. As the complete lockdown was announced in the district, the sale of vegetables and other products had been restricted.

Velumani was taken to the station for violating the lockdown norms. When informed, his mother Balamani came to the police station in the afternoon and requested the personnel to release him. While she was speaking to a police personnel, she fainted in the station itself. On seeing this, the personnel admitted her to the hospital. However, she died in the evening. Further investigation is underway.