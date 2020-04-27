Testing of vendors ramped up in Chennai

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Officials have ramped up testing of vendors and load-men across the city, including at the Koyambedu Market, after multiple cases of vendors testing positive were reported. On Sunday afternoon, a Central government team inspected the market and an Amma Unavagam at Kamarajar Salai.

Corporation commissioner G Prakash said they have started ‘testing’ all loadmen at the market and based on symptoms, further steps would be taken. “Likewise, hospitals and banks are also potentially risky areas as the possibility of spread will be high. We are at it (testing),’’ Prakash told Express.

In the past few days, vegetable vendors in Alandur and Kundrathur, apart from a minor boy employed at Vadapalani market tested positive.

Official sources said the 23rd victim in the State contracted the virus from a vegetable vendor in Kundrathur. Recently, five vendors tested positive.

“A similar incident happened in Alandur market. We tested all people there and closed down operations until further notice,’’ Prakash added. On Saturday, thousands of people across the State ventured out to markets violating social distancing norms to stock up essentials ahead of the complete lockdown, which has sparked further fear.