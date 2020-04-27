STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN pollution control board extends validity of its licences till June 30 for all firms

TNPCB officials told The New Indian Express that renewal of CTO is due for hundreds of firms across the state, including those offering critical and essential services.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board headquarters in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board headquarters in Chennai (TNPCB website)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to ease the pressure on industries amidst the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has extended the validity of Consent to Operate (CTO) licenses till June 30. Many of these licences had expired on March 31.

Many activities have to be operated without interruption so that all essential goods and services are made available to the people. Similarly, health care and waste management facilities are also to be operated continuously to maintain public hygiene.

"In view of the extraordinary circumstances, the Board by virtue of its power under section 255 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 extends the validity of CTO for all the units, who have valid consent up to March 31, 2020 for a period of three months upto June 30," TNPCB Chairman AV Venkatachalam said.

The Board has offered similar relief to units and facilities, which are authorised under Hazardous and Other Waste (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016; Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Sold Waste Management Rules, 2016 as well.

Officials said for red category industries CTO is valid for 5 years, orange category 10 years and green category 15 years after which they have to renew it. "Without renewal, the firms cannot carry on with their activities," said an official.   

