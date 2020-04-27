STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN temples too begin to feel impact of lockdown, lose crores in revenue

The temples have no other means to augment revenues since their doors have been closed for darshan to the public since March 24 when the Tamil Nadu government affected a lockdown.

Published: 27th April 2020 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kapaleeshwarar Temple

Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ongoing lockdown in the country, which has affected many sectors, has not spared temples in Tamil Nadu as well, with the places of worship suffering revenue losses running into crores of Rupees by way of 'hundiyal' offerings.

The temples have no other means to augment revenues since their doors have been closed for darshan to the public since March 24 when the Tamil Nadu government affected a lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Notwithstanding the present fiscal position, some of the 'major' temples which always meet the needs of the less income-generating temples may be burdened to shell out an additional amount to manage the other temples.

"On an average, about 150 temples, classified as major ones in terms of the revenue they generate through hundial collections and other activities, have reported a complete decline in revenue," an official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department said.

The HR&CE manages 36,612 temples across Tamil Nadu and the affluent temples carry out conservation/renovation/restoration from their own surplus fund.

Though an exact assessment of the revenue loss can only be made after the lockdown ends and normalcy regains, initial estimates reveal that each of those 'major' temples have lost Rs 40 lakh to Rs one crore in cash offerings each during the lockdown, the official added.

The ancient Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani in Dindigul district, for instance, receives about Rs one crore cash offering besides almost an equal quantum as proceeds from the sale of 'panchamritham' (prashad) rope car and winch.

The Sri Parthasarathy Swamy temple, Sri Kapaleswarar temple and Vadapalani Andavar temple, all in the city, the famous Sri Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai and Sri Bhagawathy Amman temple in Kanyakumari are among the 'major' revenue earning temples.

Even the Annadhanam scheme, patronised by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, receives donations from devotees on a daily basis.

"Now this scheme is being used to feed the poor around the temples who have been affected by the lockdown," the official pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Temple in Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp