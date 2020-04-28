STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Strict control measures help combined Vellore region check progress of pandemic

All three districts together have recorded 79 positive cases, of which 69 have been cured and subsequently discharged from the hospitals, according to health department officials.

Published: 28th April 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram giving away fruits to a coronavirus patient at the Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: A slew of measures, including total lockdown of hotspots, concerted contact tracing, quarantining of contacts, testing and restricting movement of people on the streets, seem to have paid dividends in checking the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic in combined Vellore which comprises Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts as reporting of new cases has drastically dropped.

All three districts together have recorded 79 positive cases, of which 69 have been cured and subsequently discharged from the hospitals, according to health department officials.

“Containment activities, total lockdown of hotspots, testing and disinfection of public places have resulted in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Dr KST Suresh, Deputy Director (DD) of Health Services, Tirupathur, told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

He added, “House to house survey held every day to detect people with symptoms also led us to effectively put the brakes.”

All three collectors A Shanmuga Sundaram (Vellore), MP Sivanarul (Tirupathur) and S Divyadharshini (Ranipet) have led from the front in facing the challenge of the virus.

The pandemic seemed unstoppable, with top officials of the districts ringing the alarm bells early in the month. An official had predicted the worst case scenario for Vellore district, saying positive cases would touch 500 before the end of the month, if people did not adhere to stricter social distancing and keep indoors.

However, the district has succeeded in controlling the number of cases with 22 till now. “Of them, one patient died, 14 have been discharged so far and seven are still active,” said T Manivannan, DD Health Services, Vellore.

In Vellore district, a total 3,200 tests were taken so far, he said, adding, “For the past ten days, we have no positive cases.”

Ambur, with 13 positive cases, had given sleepless nights to officers in the forefront of fighting the pandemic in Tirupathur district. Of the 18 positive cases in the district, 17 have been discharged so far. However, a woman police inspector contracting the virus has caused concern. As many as 2,300 tests were done so far.

Ranipet district leads the chart among the three districts in North Arcot region with 39 positive cases. Strict implementation of the preventive measures has yielded results and 32 of them have been discharged. So far, 1395 tests were taken.

Still, public health experts have a word of caution. “The situation is so far so good. Yet, we can’t lower the guard against the pandemic even if the lockdown is relaxed. The tempo in fighting the virus must be continued,” said a Health Department officer with a quarter century experience in the field.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vellore COVID19 Coronavirus Tirupathur Ranipet
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp